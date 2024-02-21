Home

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Get Married in an Anand Karaj Ceremony

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: The couple have tied the knot in Goa in the presence of their loved ones.

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Goa today, followed by an upcoming Sindhi wedding ceremony. The couple exchanged vows at the ITC Grand South Goa in the presence of family and close friends, including celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Meera Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. According to a source, the couple opted for an Anand Karaj ceremony in the early evening, symbolising a bright and cheerful beginning to their marital journey. The wedding festivities started with Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Chuddha’ ceremony in the morning. The couple is expected to share their first official wedding pictures or videos later in the evening after both ceremonies are completed.

The source told India Today, “Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Chuddha’ ceremony is scheduled for the morning. Then the couple will take the saath pheras after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple’s desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey.”

Rakul Preet and Jackky had previously made their relationship public on Instagram in October 2021. The pre-wedding celebrations commenced on February 19, leading up to the joyous union.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is set to appear in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, featuring Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani is anticipating the release of his production, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, scheduled for Eid 2024.

