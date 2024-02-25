Home

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Look Adorable As They Share ‘Dreamy’ Pictures From Sangeet Ceremony – See Here

On February 25, newly married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani delighted their fans by sharing photos from their sangeet ceremony. Their wedding took place in Goa on February 21.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, after dating for a while, tied the knot in Goa on February 21. Following their wedding, the couple shared a bunch of pictures from their ceremony which won hearts. Now, Rakul shared view pictures from her Sangeet night and needless to say the couple looks beaming with joy. From the images, it’s clear that the newly married couple had a jubilant celebration, fully embracing the joyous atmosphere of their union’s festivities.

For the wedding, Rakul opted for Tarun Tahiliani, and then for her sangeet ceremony, the actress looked regal in a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. Sharing pictures from the event on Instagram, the actress wrote, “A dreamy night Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night felt like a star shining bright (sic).”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Meanwhile, Jackky also shared the same picture and wrote, “Thank you, @shantanunikhil, for creating the most intricate, flawless silhouettes. We felt like stars on our special night.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)



Following an extensive period of dating, Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony called ‘Anand Karaj’ during the afternoon. Later in the evening, they performed the Pheras, paying homage to Jackky’s Sindhi background. For both ceremonies, the couple adorned attire created by designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Meanwhile, after completing the wedding festivities, the couple on February 23, 2024, reached Mumbai, where the duo was seen distributing sweets. While Rakul looked gorgeous in a yellow suit as she flaunted her ‘good’ and ‘sindoor’, Jackky wore a kurta as they posed for the paparazzi at the airport.

Regarding their professional endeavours, Rakul is set to appear in ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan, where Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar also play significant roles. Meanwhile, Jackky anticipates the release of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

