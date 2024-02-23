Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani Make First Appearance Post Wedding, Share Sweets With Paparazzi

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani Make First Appearance Post Wedding, Share Sweets With Paparazzi

After returning from Goa, newly married Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their inaugural public appearance in Mumbai, where they distributed sweets to the paparazzi.

After a dreamy wedding in Goa, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are back in Mumbai. The couple made their first-ever public appearance in Mumbai after their wedding. While Rakul was seen wearing a flowy yellow Anarkali for her first public appearance, Jackky was seen in a peach kurta pyjama. The couple was seen distributing sweets among the paparazzi as they got clicked.

Trending Now

Upon their return to Mumbai, the newlyweds warmly greeted paparazzi outside the city’s private airport. Expressing gratitude, they extended wishes for a long and joyful married life while congratulating the couple. Rakul Preet adorned sindoor and a pink bridal chooda, complementing her ethnic attire. Needless to say, the couple were glowing with happiness after their wedding.

You may like to read

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakul Preet and Jackky’s Goa beach wedding

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Goa. The two married in an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony. The couple opted for Tarun Tahiliani’s wedding outfits for their big day. Several B-town celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, and Varun Dhawan, among others, were a part of the wedding ceremony.

Rakul Preet and Jackky shared their official wedding album on Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing scenes reminiscent of a fairytale. Following the wedding ceremonies, the couple also met with paparazzi outside the wedding hotel.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part of the film was released in 1996 and featured Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

On the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the film will be released on Eid 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.