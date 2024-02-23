Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Official’s Wedding Video: Bride Makes Fairytale Entry By Dancing To This Song, Watch

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Official’s Wedding Video: Bride Makes Fairytale Entry By Dancing To This Song, Watch

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have shared their official fairy-tale wedding video where the couple can be seen so into each other. Watch their dreamy moments from the big day.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Official Wedding Video Bride Makes Fairytale Entry By Dancing To This Song, Watch

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Official Wedding Video: In a visual extravaganza that has left fans enchanted, Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have shared their official fairy-tale wedding video, treating the world to a mesmerising glimpse into their dreamy union. The couple, who tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a lavish ceremony in Goa, released the video on social media, showcasing the magic of their pre-wedding festivities and the sacred Anand Karaj ceremony. The enchanting video kicks off with Rakul Preet Singh‘s ethereal bridal entry down the aisle, setting the tone for the fairy-tale celebration. In a delightful twist, the bride breaks into dance, adding an element of joy and spontaneity to the proceedings. Dressed in a breathtaking pastel pink floral lehenga designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Rakul exudes grace and charm, Rakul and Jackky had their special song ‘Bin Tere’ by Romy, Tanishk Bagchi, and Zara Khan.

Trending Now

Jackky Bhagnani, the handsome groom, complements the magical ambience in a cream sherwani adorned with flower embroidery, also crafted by the renowned Tarun Tahiliani. The couple’s impeccable choice of attire adds an extra layer of elegance to the entire celebration.

You may like to read

The wedding video unfolds like a cinematic masterpiece, capturing the essence of their pre-wedding rituals, including the vibrant Haldi, the intricate Mehendi designs, and the rhythmic beats of the Sangeet ceremony. The Anand Karaj ceremony, the sacred Sikh wedding ritual, is presented with reverence, symbolizing the union of two souls.

Watch Rakul and Jackky’s dreamy romantic wedding video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



The social media release of this magical wedding video has set the internet abuzz with admiration and well wishes pouring in from fans and well-wishers alike. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding story is not just a union of two individuals; it’s a celebration of love, joy, and the beginning of a beautiful journey together.

As the couple shares these precious moments with the world, their fans are left captivated by the sheer magic and romance that encapsulates Rakul and Jackky’s fairy-tale wedding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.