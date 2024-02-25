Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani Recieve Special ‘Prasadam’ From Ayodhya Post Wedding, ‘Feeling Truly Blessed…’

Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani Recieve Special ‘Prasadam’ From Ayodhya Post Wedding, ‘Feeling Truly Blessed…’

Recently married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani received a special prasad from the the holy city of Ayodhya. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram story.

Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani Recieve Special 'Prasadam' From Ayodhya Post Wedding, ‘Feeling Truly Blessed…’

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently got married after being in a relationship for several years, marking a joyful and auspicious occasion for them. They have been receiving heartfelt wishes from their friends, family, and colleagues on social media. To add to their happiness, Rakul and Jackky also shared a glimpse of a special blessing they received in the form of a prasad from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. They were deeply grateful and felt truly blessed by this divine gesture. Read along.

Trending Now

Rakul Preet- Jackky Bhagnani Recieve ‘Prasad’ From Ayodhya

On Sunday afternoon, Rakul Preet Singh shared a touching photo on her Instagram Stories, featuring a box of prasad from Ayodhya, where the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held last month. In a heartfelt message, Rakul expressed her gratitude for receiving the prasadam from Ayodhya after her wedding, describing it as a divine beginning to her journey with her partner. Jackky Bhagnani also resonated with Rakul’s emotions, sharing her story and expressing his own feelings of being truly blessed.

You may like to read

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram Story:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in a lavish ceremony at the luxurious ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa. The wedding celebrations were attended by not just their families but also several Bollywood stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, and many more, who enthusiastically participated in the festivities.

On this significant occasion, the beautiful couple chose to wear stunning traditional outfits carefully designed by the renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. Rakul looked elegant and charming in a mesmerizing pastel-colored lehenga, while Jackky appeared as a handsome groom in a beautiful ivory sherwani.

Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani Shares Wedding Pics

Sharing captivating photos from their wedding, highlighting the intricate details of their attire, Rakul expressed her appreciation, stating, “We always envisioned a magical wedding and Thank you @taruntahiliani for making it a reality… you captured our personalities so perfectly through the essence of our outfits… love and only love for you and your team. Special thanks to Mansha for the warmth she showed us and our families.”

Take a look at Rakul Preet’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.