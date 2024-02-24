Home

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani Share More Pictures From Goa Wedding Which Looks Straight Out Of Fairy Tale – See Here

The newly married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani delightedly shared numerous affectionate snapshots on Instagram from their momentous occasion.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been creating headlines ever since they tied the knot. After the wedding, the couple made their first appearance when they were papped at the Mumbai airport. Now, the two have shared more pictures from the wedding on Instagram and needless to say the pictures themselves say that the couple are beaming with joy. In one of the pictures, Rakul Preet and Jackky held each other close, while another one had them posing with their families.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and thank you @taruntahiliani for making that a reality… you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team special mention to Mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families.” Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani adorned themselves in stunning wedding attire designed by Tarun Tahiliani for their grand celebration in Goa.

Take a look here:

Several celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, and Varun Dhawan, among others, were a part of the couple’s wedding in Goa. Back on Wednesday, Rakul Preet and Jackky took to Instagram and shared the official album of their wedding which looked literally like a fairytale.

After the wedding ceremonies, the couple encountered paparazzi outside their hotel. On Friday, Rakul Preet and Jackky unveiled a mesmerizing wedding video, offering glimpses not only of their wedding day but also of the pre-wedding rituals including the haldi, sangeet, and mehendi functions.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in ‘Indian 2’ alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. On the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

