Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani To Tie the Knot in Goa Getaway, Wedding To Take Place At THIS Luxurious Hotel

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are scheduled to get married next week, with a recent report unveiling specifics about their wedding location in Goa.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in Goa.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot on February 21, 2024. The couple will get married in South Goa. According to a report by India Today, the grand wedding of the couple will be held at a luxurious hotel in south Goa. According to the details shared by the portal, the couple’s wedding will take place at ITC Grand and the guest list for the destination wedding has been kept limited and includes only close friends and family.

An insider familiar with actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani’s circle informed the portal, “Choosing ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue reflects the couple’s taste for elegance and opulence. The sprawling property, nestled in the serene landscapes of Goa, provides the perfect backdrop for a dreamy and intimate celebration.”

According to the description on ITC Hotel’s website, the ITC Grand Goa boasts direct access to the immaculate, sun-soaked Arossim Beach, while spanning 45 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds with 246 rooms. The property incorporates Indo-Portuguese architectural elements.

According to Makemytrip.com, the tariff for a room at ITC Grand Goa starts from ₹19,000 plus taxes and the maximum tariff goes up to Rs 75,000 plus taxes per night. Earlier, the wedding of Rakul and Jackky was set to take place abroad. However, a recent last-minute decision was taken by the couple after the appeal of PM Modi to well-off people to explore Indian destinations.

Rakul Preet Singh -Jackky Bhagnani wedding details

According to sources, Rakul and Jackky will have a three-day wedding celebration in Goa. The pre-wedding ceremonies of the couple will begin on February 19, 2024, and the wedding will be on February 20, 2024. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the three-day functions in Goa will be as eco-friendly as possible. “No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point,” a source said.

Rakul Preet and Jackky have also enlisted individuals who specialize in mapping carbon footprints. The source added, “These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.”

