Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Couple Has Gluten And Sugar-Free Food in Their Shaadi Menu? Here’s What We Know

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, who are also known to be big fitness freaks, have opted for healthier alternatives to some of the lip smacking delicacies - Check deets!

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will exchange vows in Goa on February 21st. The couple’s wedding shenanigans are already making waves on social media. After their eco-friendly wedding theme and rumoured guest list, the celebrity couple’s menu has caught attention. Rakul and Jackky want to add a healthy twist to their big day, according to HT’s latest reports.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Menu

Looks like the bride and groom have taken great care to ensure that their wedding plans reflect their shared passion for fitness. Jackky has a fully functional gymnasium at his Bandra place that is also popular with celebs. Fitness enthusiast, Rakul, on the other hand, is a gym owner who often shares glimpses of her healthy recipes and workouts.

A source close to HT reveals that Rakul and Jackky have opted for healthy alternatives to food. “A chef has been brought on board to design a menu which boasts of all kinds of Indian and international cuisines. What sets this wedding apart is the couple deciding to make a special menu for health-conscious guests.”

“Imagine healthier alternatives to (food like) sushi, their favourite. Gluten-free and sugar-free items are a highlight, ” added the source.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Pre-Wedding Festivities

On February 21, Rakul and Jackky will tie the knot against a beautiful backdrop in Goa after dating for a few years. Their pre-wedding celebrations which started on February 19, will end on February 21 with their opulent beach wedding. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities commenced with dhol night. Vibrant colours and traditional décor filled the space, while the sound of the dhol filled the air with soulful rhythms. The ‘Thank God‘ star exuded an unreal bridal glow in her ethnic ensemble for the special occasion. According to reports, the couple would be styled by not one, not five, prominent designers on several occasions.

Renowned producers Vashu and Pooja Bhagnani, along with Jackky Bhagnani’s parents, were sighted at the Goa airport a while back on their way to their son’s wedding to Rakul Preet Singh. Their joy and enthusiasm were evident on their faces in the footage that the paparazzi posted. Other members of the parents’ and friends’ families were also there. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in addition to Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday will make it to their special day.

