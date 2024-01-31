Home

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Update: Couple Changes Venue From Abroad to India, Here’s Why

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will marry in February in Goa, changing their initial plan for an overseas wedding.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in February. The couple is all ready to take the next step in their relationship. According to various media reports, the couple will get married on February 22, 2024. However, earlier reports claimed that the actor would have a lavish wedding abroad, but now fresh reports have suggested that the couple had to make a last-minute decision to shift the location to India. According to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, initially, Rakul and Jackky planned a destination wedding in the Middle East.

However, the couple received a call from PM Modi which changed their entire wedding venue preparation. A source revealed, “Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India.”

The source mentioned that this alteration in plans took place in mid-December, leading to a total reset involving destination and accommodations. Earlier this month, Jackky and Rakul were spotted at the Ram Mandir’s replica rath in Mumbai offering their prayers. The couple later shared a joint post on Instagram. Rakul was seen in a traditional pastel green attire, whereas the producer was in a yellow kurta pyjama. Sharing the video, the producer wrote, “Mesmerised with the Ram Mandir Replica Rath. Peaceful and divine…”

According to a report from Hindustan Times, the wedding will be a small gathering, with close friends from both the Hindi and South film industries attending. Further, the same source said, “They are closely looking over the decor and theme. One thing is certain that it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality.”

