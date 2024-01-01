Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s Wedding Details Revealed, Check Date And Venue

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s Wedding Details Revealed, Check Date And Venue

Rakul Preet Singh and her actor-producer BF Jackky Bhagnani, will tie the knot in Goa in 2024 reportedly. The duo have been together since 2021.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Details Revealed, Check Date And Venue

Rakul Preet Singh and her actor-producer BF Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly getting married in a destination wedding. If reports are to be believed, the wedding will take place in Goa on February 22, 2024. Rakul and Jackky cherish their privacy and want to keep the wedding ceremony private, so the wedding specifics are being kept under wraps. A report by Hindustan Times confirmed Rakul and Jackky’s wedding. A source was quoted saying, “Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate.”

Trending Now

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s Wedding Date And Venue

Rakul and Jackky are getting ready for their wedding, and they want to tie the knot on February 22 of this year. The couple’s decision to have a destination wedding was also noted in reports. They have decided to get married in Goa rather than one of the overseas locales or the palaces of Rajasthan. “They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private. In fact, they are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break,” the HT’s source further added.

You may like to read

Recently Rakul penned a sweet note for her boyfriend Jackky on social media to wish him a happy birthday. The caption read, “Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my ❤️ on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire . Your kindness, innocence is rare to find , your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore ❤️ here is to adventures, travelling , eating 😜and laughing together always ❤️ @jackkybhagnani (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul and Jackky have been together since 2021, and they have never hesitated to speak about their relationship in public. Reports about their upcoming wedding had surfaced earlier as well, but the couple had angrily denied them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.