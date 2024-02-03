Home

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Festivities Kick Off, Actress Shares Picture From 'Akhand Path'

Rakul Preet Singh posted a selfie on Instagram during an akhand paath amid the wedding buzz with Jackky Bhagnani doing rounds on the internet.

Bollywood’s famous faces Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot this month. The couple is going to take their relationship to the next level. It seems like the wedding festivities for the couple have already started. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie. Further, she also mentioned the name of the function – ‘Akhand Paath.’ According to various media reports, the wedding celebration has already kickstarted. Rakul Preet appeared stunning, adorning a purple shawl gracefully over her head.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture where she looked absolutely gorgeous. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “#AkhandPaath #Waheguru.” Rakul opted for a subtle smokey-eye look and completed it with a pink blush. Her picture is now doing rounds on the internet.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Having been in a relationship for several years, Rakul and Jackky are now embracing the joyous milestone of marriage. Their journey, from initial encounters to the love they now share, has enchanted fans, setting the scene for a heartfelt celebration.

According to an insider, the couple will have an intimate wedding with only close friends and family being invited. The insider said, “Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are.”

Meanwhile, earlier reports claimed that Rakul and Jackky initially planned for a wedding abroad. The wedding was supposed to take place somewhere in the Middle East. However, post PM Modi’s appeal to rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, the couple decided to change the venue.

A source said, “Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, rest and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy.”

