Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh – Jacky Bhagnani’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off With Dhol Night – WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh – Jacky Bhagnani’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off With Dhol Night – WATCH

Before their wedding in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated with a dhol night in Mumbai. Rakul Preet was seen arriving with her family for the event.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot. The couple will get married in South Goa on February 21, 2024, in the presence of their family and friends. Ahead of their big day, the pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started in Mumbai on Thursday night. According to a report by India Today, all the close friends of the couple were invited to a dhol night at Jackky’s home.

Trending Now

The reports further claim that Jackky’s house is adorned with vibrant colours, traditional decor, and the rhythmic beats of the dhol. Also, Rakul was spotted arriving at Jackky’s home, and she was accompanied by her father and brother. Dressed in a stunning lehenga adorned with a large diamond necklace, she radiated elegance. The dhol night was dedicated to setting the mood for the forthcoming festivities. It’s anticipated that the couple will enjoy some quality time with their loved ones, letting loose before their wedding.

You may like to read

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

More About Rakul And Jackky’s Wedding:

The couple is excited to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot. Earlier, reports claimed that the wedding was supposed to take place abroad. However, PM Modi’s request to all renowned names in the country to explore different locations in India for big events such as Weddings, Rakul and Jackky decide to seal the deal in South Goa.

Reports claim that the couple has booked ITC Grand, and the guest list for the destination wedding has been kept limited and includes only close friends and family. According to a source close to Hindustan Times, the wedding is eco-friendly, “The couple and their family have sent no physical invites. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point. These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken, definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.