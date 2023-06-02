Home

Rakul Preet Singh Oozes Oomph in Sizzling Yellow Bikini at Beach Vacation in Maldives, Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Oozes Oomph in Sizzling Bikini: Rakul Preet Singh has often spoken about her love for beach holidays and swimming. The actress candidly opened up about how she has always been a pool baby since childhood while her father took her for swimming lessons. Being an army brat, the Chhatriwali actress is quite adventurous when it comes to sports. Rakul follows a disciplined health regime and is very particular about her Yoga and gym sessions. She also follows a balanced diet to stay fit and healthy. While posting about her Maldives vacation, she shared her beach pictures in stunning bikini.

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “Chirpy and happy 💛💛💛.” The bubbly actress looked alluring and sensual in her smoking hot yellow bikini. She dropped a series of candid pictures from the beach as she chilled and walked over the sand. Her dedication towards fitness reflects in the pictures as she flaunts her hot-toned legs in the skimpy beachwear. Netizens dropped heart, heart-filled-eye and fire emojis praising her sensual avatar. The actress also wore bkack sunglasses and a hat. Rakul also shared her pics in floral crop-top and matching pants from the beachside resort in another post and wrote in her caption “Magic light magic moments ❤️❤️.” A few weeks ago she had shared a video clip from her Cryotherapy session at -15 degree donning a light-blue bikini.

Rakul will next be seen in the Tamil sci-fi comedy Ayalaan (2023). She will also feature in Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer vigilante actioner Indian 2 (2023). The actress will also feature in romantic-thriller I Love You, co-starring Pawail Gulati which is scheduled to release on Jio Cinemas.

