Rakul Preet Singh Raises Mercury in Hot Bikini as She Takes a Dip in Freezing Weather Amid Snowfall – Watch

Rakul Preet Singh taking a dip in freezing water amid heavy snowfall while donning her hot bikini has left the netizens gasping for breath.

Rakul Preet Singh Raises Mercury in Hot Bikini: Rakul Preet Singh has always expressed about her love for vacations, swimming and adventure in her interviews. The actor being from an army background is very much passionate about sports apart from her own personal fitness. For the unversed, apart from owning her Tennis premiere league team, she has also been a golfer and played at the national level. Rakul often posts her holiday photos and reels with her family. She is seen chilling at the beach or taking a dip inside the pool in sexy swimwear. The Chhatriwali actor once again posted a reel where she is seen taking a dip in freezing water amid snowfall and chilling weather.

CHECK OUT RAKUL PREET SINGH’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM CHILLING WEATHER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

RAKUL PREET SINGH RAISES TEMPERATURE AT FREEZING WEATHER

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and shared her video where she goes inside a pond in her hot bikini at a temperature of around – 15 degree Celsius. Rakul captioned her post as “Cryo in -15 anyone? 😜.” In the video clip the actor can be seen standing along with tourists in a hilly area listening to their guide while there is heavy snowfall. Then she comes out of a wooden sauna as she dons a sexy light blue floral bikini. Rakul looks alluring as she steps out in sweat after her sauna bath. Then she immediately takes a dip inside the natural swimming pool while she is surrounded by ice and snow. The actor signs off while smiling at the camera as she rushes towards the sauna again. Rakul brings the much-needed sex appeal and sensuality in her sizzling bikini. Her dedications towards a healthynrroutine showcases in the video as she flaunts her hot bod.

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

