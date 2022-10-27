Rakul Preet Singh Slays in Sexy Monokini: Rakul Preet Singh never misses her beach holiday and what better time to chill after two back-to-back releases. The actor seems to be in a relaxation mode as she shared a picture of herself in a sexy orange monokini while resting in a chair at the beach. Rakul who has admitted that she is a ‘water-baby’ loves to spend her holidays in Maldives. The Thank God actor dropped her sizzling sunbathing photo from the beach holiday as netizens and celebs reacted to it. Rakul recently had two releases Doctor G and Thank God. While Doctor G saw her first pairing with Ayushmann Khurrana, Thank God reunites her with her Aiyaary co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

CHECK OUT RAKUL PREET SINGH’S PHOTO SHARED ON HER INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

RAKUL PREET EXUDES SULTRINESS IN ORANGE MONOKINI

Rakul captioned her post as, “#thankgod for a holiday 💕@finolhu_maldives @globalspa_mag @globalspame#FinolhuBaaAtoll #Finolhu #FinolhuMaldives #VibrantFinolhu #IslandPlayground #BarefootChic #unwindatfinolhu #seasidecollection.” She tied her hair with a bun and flaunted her hot bod in sexy monokini. The actor’s sultry picture looked sensual as it brings the much-needed sex appeal and oomph factor. Netizens reacted with heart and heart-shaped eye emojis to the scorching hot photo.

Rakul’s Thank God released on October 25, 2022. She will next be seen in Chhatriwali where she plays a condom tester.

