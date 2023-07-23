Home

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Neon-Green Bikini at Dubai Vacation: Rakul Preet Singh is known for her love for vacations apart from being dedicated towards her craft. The actress who recently received accolades for her acting prowess in Runway 34, Doctor G, Chhatriwali and I Love You recently went for her exotic vacation at Dubai, UAE (United Arab Emirates). Rakul has often admitted in her interviews as well as social media posts about her love for beach holidays and swimming at the sea and pool. The I Love You actress who follows a disciplined fitness regime recently posted her pictures in stunning beachwear.

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and posted her series of photos in sizzling bikini. The actress looked alluring and sensuous in her beach pics. In the candid pictures she can be seen chilling at a bench as well as walking near the sea amid waves. Rakul donned a sexy neon-green bikini and paired it with an unbuttoned light green shirt and black sunglasses. The actress is the perfect blend of sensuality and cuteness as she drops her dimples in the exotic beach pics. Rakul brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the photos as she flaunts her hot-toned legs. She is known for her strict health and fitness regime and dedication towards Yoga and workout. The I Love You actress makes sure not skip her Yoga studio or gym in order to maintain her sexy and captivating physique. Rakul captioned her post as, “Sun and sand ☀️@anantaradubai

Rakul will next be seen in the Tamil sci-fi comedy Ayalaan (2023). She will also feature in Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer vigilante actioner Indian 2 (2023). The actress recently featured in romantic-thriller I Love You, co-starring Pawail Gulati which is streaming on Jio Cinemas.

