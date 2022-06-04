Rakul Preet Singh is a Summer Dream in Multi-Coloured Bikini Top: Rakul Preet Singh, who is known for sharing candid pictures and videos from her vacations recently treated her fans with a photo from her summer vacay on her Instagram handle. Rakul who admits of being a beach bum and a water baby has shown her love for beach and swimming as she keeps on posting throwback pictures from her Maldives and Thailand vacations. Rakul in a her new Instagram post was seen posing in a sexy multi-coloured bikini top and flared pants.Also Read - OMG What ! Actress Rakul Preet Singh Lost 10kgs In Just 50 Days? Details Inside | Watch Video

Check out this post shared by Rakul on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Sizzles in Multicoloured Bikini Top

Rakul can be seen sporting uber cool sunglasses while she smiles at the camera. Rakul donned a hot multicoloured bikini top and matching flared pants in a candid pose while she kept her hair open. Rakul can be seen turning around while she boldly flaunts her sexy back adding up to the oomph factor and glam quotient. Rakul captioned her post as, “Wander often , wonder always 💕.” Rakul, who is a fitness enthusiast often shares her gym and Yoga sessions on social media. Fans showered the actor with heart, fire and heart shaped eye emojis.



On the work front Rakul was recently seen in John Abraham starrer sci-fi actioner Attack and Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34. Rakul will next be seen in Ayushaman Khurana starrer Doctor G and Chhatriwali, where she plays a condom tester.

