Rakul Preet Singh Summoned by ED in DRUGS-Related Money Laundering Case

ED had summoned Rakul Preet Singh in relation to the notorious scheme to provide expensive drugs like LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) and MDMA.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on Friday was asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation into a purported money laundering case involving a drug case in Tollywood (the Telugu film industry). On December 19, Rakul has been called to appear before the ED. She has earlier appeared before the federal investigation agency in September of last year after being summoned as part of the investigation in relation to a high-end narcotics ring that was busted in the city in 2017.

Earlier, the ED had summoned a number of other Tollywood celebrities in relation to the notorious scheme to provide expensive drugs like LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) and MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) that Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department had cracked.

Actor Charmee Kaur and Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh had already been questioned by the ED, according to PTI. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department had earlier looked into the suspected drug connections with Tollywood and interrogated 11 people associated with the Telugu film industry, including directors and actors in addition to one of the actors’ drivers.