Popular Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is known for working in Bollywood and south movies, has reacted to a fake video about her which surfaced online and had gone viral on the Internet. On Thursday, photos of Rakul Preet started going viral and many Twitter users accused her of boying alcohol in the market. Responding to the fake news, she tweeted, “Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol.” Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh Continues to Shoot Amid COVID-19 Scare, Advises Fans Not to 'Step Out Unless Absolutely Necessary'

Amid the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus, the government has now relaxed some lockdown guidelines post which the standalone liquor shops have been allowed to re-open. There have been long ques outside all the alcohol shops across the country. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh Makes Jaws Drop at Zee Cine Awards in Fusion Saree With Slit, Check Viral Pictures

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actresses who is best known for her work in the Tamil as well as Telugu film industry. She has also starred in several Bollywood movies such as Akshay Kumar starrer De De Pyaar De and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary. She has worked in several blockbuster movies like Bruce Lee – The Fighter, Sarrainodu, Pandaga Chesko, among others and will be next seen in movies like Attack, Ayalaan, Chale Chalo, Indian 2, and Bollywood film Thank God.

She is one of the most popular actresses and keeps sharing her photos as well as videos on her official Instagram account and keeps her fans updated about how is she spending her time amid the lockdown.