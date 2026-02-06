Home

Rakul Preet Singh takes home Best Actress award at ZEE Samvad Real Heroes 2026

The Best Actress award at the ZEE Samvad Real Heroes Awards marks another important milestone in Rakul Preet Singh's career.

At the fourth edition of the ZEE Samvad Real Heroes Awards, held at the Fairmont Mumbai, Rakul Preet Singh was honoured with the Best Actress Award for her outstanding performances in 2025. The award recognises her versatility and strong screen presence across two successful films released during the year. Rakul Preet Singh gets an award from Gallantt Group CEO Mayank Agarwal and Zee CRO Manish Seth.

Rakul impressed audiences with her portrayal of Ayesha Khurana in De De Pyaar De 2 and Antara Khanna in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. In both roles, she delivered performances that stood out on their own merit. Whether it was emotional depth or light-hearted charm, Rakul brought honesty and confidence to her characters.

With her consistent performances and growing range, Rakul Preet Singh continues to prove her place in the industry. The Best Actress honour at the ZEE Samvad Real Heroes Awards marks another important milestone in her career and reflects the appreciation she has earned from both audiences and critics alike.

The event recognizes and felicitates dignitaries for their immense contribution to innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and arts. This marquee event initiative recognises individuals whose courage, innovation, and dedication have made a meaningful impact on society.

This year’s event was graced by Minister of Ports Development of Maharashtra Nitesh Rane, Mangla Mani, Mithoon Sharma, Anu Malik, Sonu Sood, among others.

This year, the focus has been on those inspiring individuals whose unwavering determination and exceptional contributions have made a lasting impact. Irrespective of the challenges they had to combat, these individuals – who were clearly driven by a strong sense of purpose that goes way beyond their personal goals – managed to rise above. By recognizing their achievements, Zee Real Heroes Awards not only celebrates their success, but also the power of their perseverance.

Over the years, Zee Real Heroes has honoured a distinguished array of achievers, from luminaries like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, to trailblazers such as Paralympian Navdeep Singh and countless other changemakers whose journeys continue to inspire and shape society.

