Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Talks About Her Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani, Says ‘If One of the Partners is Insecure…’

Rakul Preet Singh Talks About Her Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani, Says ‘If One of the Partners is Insecure…’

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to elevate their relationship by tying the knot this month. Here's her perspective on what makes their relationship successful.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about relationship with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to take their relationship to the next level. Reports claim that the couple is set to tie the knot this month. According to the details, the actors will get married in Goa. Now, during an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Rakul revealed that even before she started dating Jackky, the couple discussed about ‘working on their relationship with absolutely no insecurities’.

Trending Now

Rakul Preet Singh said, “It’s never one mantra, but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky [Bhagnani] and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it — the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship.”

You may like to read

When questioned about the significance of having the right partner for a woman, the actor responded, “The way of the world is that the woman is the one who has to move out of her house or change her ways but there’s nothing we can do about it because it’s just the way it is. As women, we need to embrace it beautifully and think of it as a power. The more we will keep our mindset positive the easier it will be to navigate. And, of course, it is important to have the right partner. I would just say that all those women who are ambitious should be smart enough to take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams so that they can share responsibilities. Of course, men and women can have it all, and women can have a little more.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are poised to exchange vows in a destination wedding; reportedly, they will wed on February 21 in Goa, in an intimate ceremony.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.