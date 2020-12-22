Actor Rakul Preet Singh who has been shooting for Ajay Devgn’s MayDay on Tuesday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The De De Pyaar De actor took to Instagram to share a statement about her COVID-19 diagnosis and also informed that she has quarantined herself. “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself,” the statement read. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine: Bharat Biotech Crosses Half-Way Mark In Phase-3 Trials, Recruits 13,000 Volunteers

The 30-year-old actor also shared that she has been feeling fine and also urged anyone who came in her contact to get tested. "I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe," the statement further read.

Rakul Preet Singh had started shooting for MayDay. Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.