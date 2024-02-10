Home

Rakul Preet Singh To Play Shurpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

The filming of Ramayana commences in March 2024, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film aims for a Diwali 2025 release.

Nitesh Tiwari’s highly-anticipated film Ramayana has been in the headlines for a while now. Over time, the makers have assembled an impressive cast, featuring Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravaan, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Also, news of Lara Dutta being roped to play the role of Kaikeyi was doing rounds on the internet. Now, according to a report by Pink Villa, the Ramayana team is nearing the completion of casting for another pivotal character in the story. It is being said, that the makers of the film are in talks with Rakul Preet Singh to play the part of Shurpanakha.

According to a source close to the portal, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are in the advanced stage of discussion with the actress to play the part of Shupranakha in Ramayana. “Rakul and Nitesh Tiwari have been in talks for a while now, and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha. It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry of Lord Ram and Ravaan,” revealed a source close to the development.

Rakul has already undergone look tests for the role, and if all goes according to plan, Ramayana will mark her first film after her marriage to Jackky Bhagnani. “Rakul is excited to step into the world of this epic, and the paperwork will happen soon. The actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the source added.

More About Ramayana

Ramayana is set to hit the floors in March 2024, with Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi part of it. While Sunny Deol will begin the shoot in May 2024, Yash will join the film’s shooting in July 2024. Once Yash concludes his work on the film, the team will be calling it a wrap on Ramayana: Part One. Further, the makers are aiming for the film to hit the big screens in Diwali 2025.

