Rakul Preet Singh Wishes BF Jackky Bhagnani: ‘Santa Gave Me The Best Gift For Life’ – See Viral Post!

Rakul Preet Singh wishes BF Jackky Bhagnani with the sweetest message and unseen romantic photo - Watch viral clips from birthday bash!

Rakul Preet Singh Wishes BF Jackky Bhagnani: 'Santa Gave Me The Best Gift For Life' - See Viral Post!

Rakul Preet Singh has the sweetest birthday wish for her beau Jackky Bhagnani. The actor and producer turned a year older today, December 25 and his ladylove called him the best gift for life. Rakul shared an unseen, romantic photo from their Maldives vacation and wrote, “Santa gave me the best gift for life and that’s you.. happy bdayyyy my love ❤️…. thankyou for being who you are and filling my life with soooo much joy and peace .. thankyou for being my calming factor 😜I know how driven you are and I wish you conquer all that you desire .. keep cheekily smiling always ❤️😘 @jackkybhagnani.”

RAKUL PREET SINGH WISHES BF JACKKY BHAGNANI ON BIRTHDAY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The duo recently made heads turn at his birthday celebration and videos from the party are now going viral. Jackky looked dapper in a semi-formal outfit with a black t-shirt, jeans and a white blazer while Rakul wore a mini white, silk dress with off-shoulders. Celebs who joined the celebration were Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal among others.

INSIDE JACKKY BHAGNANI’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WITH RAKUL PREET SINGH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rakul preet (@rakulxmagix)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been together for more than a year now.

Happy Birthday, Jackky Bhagnani!