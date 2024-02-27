Home

Entertainment

Rakul Preet’s Special Hand Gesture For Jackky Bhagnani While Walking Down The Aisle REVEALED – Know Its Beautiful Meaning

Rakul Preet’s Special Hand Gesture For Jackky Bhagnani While Walking Down The Aisle REVEALED – Know Its Beautiful Meaning

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: THIS is what the bride meant when she made the incredibly romantic hand gesture toward the groom as she was heading down the aisle.

Rakul Preet's Special Hand Gesture For Jackky Bhagnani While Walking Down The Aisle REVEALED - Know Its Beautiful Meaning

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a stunning wedding ceremony in the gorgeous region of Goa, marking the start of a new chapter in their love story. The couple exchanged vows at a sundowner by the beach on February 21. The famous Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani’s shelves were where the bride and groom selected their regal attire. As Rakul and Jackky’s wedding pictures went viral on social media, a heartwarming moment from the bride’s walking down the aisle caught our eyes! Rakul recently uploaded a video of her entry to her Instagram stories, revealing the significance of a unique gesture the actress made as she made her way down the aisle. The actor was seen bringing her right hand close to her right eye in the footage, which was first posted by their wedding videographer.

Trending Now

The Wedding Filmer shared a peek of Rakul doing the specific move on her Instagram story, which explained the purpose behind it. It was a way of saying ‘I love you’ and we’re in awe! Alongside Rakul’s glimpse from her special day, they wrote, “Did you know? Rakul’s action while walking down the aisle means ‘I Love You’…?” Later on in the video, Jackky Bhagnani could be seen giving Rakul Preet the same gesture in return.

You may like to read

Rakul Preet Singh’s Romantic Hand Gesture For Jackky Bhagnani DECODED:

On February 23, 2024, Rakul and Jackky shared their official wedding video on their social media handle. The bride starts the video off with an ear-to-ear smile as she walks down the aisle. Wearing a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga with three-dimensional flower embellishments, she stunned everyone. The bridegroom, who waited patiently at the mandap, looked stunning in an ivory sherwani.

The couple’s joy was evident in their celebration as captured magnificently in the wedding video. The bride and the groom danced and had the time of their lives, making romantic gestures at each other. With its endearing glimpse into the couple’s delight and the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding celebrations, the video captured the love and pleasure that were shared on their special day.

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani’s Wedding Video – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

For the unversed, it was a lively dhol night that marked the start of Rakul and Jackky’s happy pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai. They went to the Siddhivinayak Temple to submit their wedding card and fervently prayed for a lifetime of happiness together, hoping for blessings for their impending union. The couple said their vows, sealing their union in an unforgettable celebration of happiness and unity in a stunning ceremony by the beach.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.