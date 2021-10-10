Mumbai: On Rakul Preet Singh’s 31st birthday on October 10, actress and producer Jackky Bhagnani confirm dating each other. Jackky took to Instagram to pen a love-filled note for Rakul, confirming that they are in a relationship. He wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my ❤”.Also Read - Bellbottom New Release Date: Akshay Kumar Starrer to Hit Theatres on THIS Date Worldwide

Rakul, on the other hand wrote, "Thankyouuuu my ❤! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! ❤️❤️❤️ here is to making more memories together ❤ @jackkybhagnani".

While a lot of celebs took to social media to wish her, one post has stood out to most of her fans.

On the work front, Rakulpreet Singh will be next seen in Ajay Devgn’s MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.