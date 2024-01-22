Home

Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Get Grand Welcome at Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Watch

In a grand spectacle that united the worlds of cinema, politics, and sports, the auspicious Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya witnessed the arrival of renowned Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, on Monday morning. The father-son duo, hailing from Hyderabad, expressed their deep reverence for the occasion. Chiranjeevi, visibly moved by the significance of the event, shared his excitement with ANI before their departure, stating, “That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it’s a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman, who is my deity, has personally invited me… We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta.” His son, Ram Charan, echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s a long wait, we are all very honored to be there.”

VIDEO | Actors Chiranjeevi Garu and Ramcharan Garu arrive in #Ayodhya to attend the #RamMandirPranPratishtha ceremony.#AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/bLqAuzZBYL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

The event, drawing attendees from various fields, includes special guests from cricket, films, saints, politics, art, literature, culture, and more. Notable Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, and Asha Bhosle are set to grace the ceremony.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for today in Ayodhya, will be conducted amidst tight security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and distinguished guests are expected to witness the historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has revealed that the ceremony will feature a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani,’ with performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry.

The city of Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh, has been adorned with posters and flags of Lord Ram, while cities nationwide are illuminated with lights, massive cutouts of Lord Ram, and religious slogans in celebration of this monumental occasion. Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony began on January 16, setting the stage for today’s main event.

