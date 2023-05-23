Home

Entertainment

Ram Charan And South Korean Ambassador Perform Naatu Naatu Hook Step At G20 Submit

Ram Charan And South Korean Ambassador Perform Naatu Naatu Hook Step At G20 Submit

The three-day-long G20 summit began on Monday with the ‘Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation’ meeting. Among the attendees were G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Union Minister for Culture a

Ram Charan has emerged as a global icon after the massive success of RRR.

The three-day-long G20 summit began on Monday with the ‘Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation’ meeting. Among the attendees were G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Actor Ram Charan also attended one of the events pertaining to the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. While at the event, Ram Charan performed Naatu Naatu with South Korea’s ambassador to India Jae Bok Chang. And, needless to say, the special moment has managed to grab eyeballs on the internet.

In a video that has gone viral, Ram Charan, looking dapper in his white traditional ensemble, can be seen teaching the Naatu Naatu hook step to the ambassador. Both the Korean Ambassador and the actor appear to be at their enthusiastic best as they dance to the iconic number.

You may like to read

Onstage performance of #NaatuNaatu song by actor #RamCharan and South Korea’s ambassador to India Jae Bok Chang.#G20Kashmir pic.twitter.com/rd5YrZ6UwF — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 22, 2023

Trending Now

That’s not all. Ram Charan also joined a panel discussion at the event. On the subject of Kashmir, he said, “Kashmir is that kind of a place, where I have been since 1986, my father shot extensively here in Gulmarg and Sonamarg,” referring to his father superstar Chiranjeevi.

The RRR actor also took a trip down memory lane as he remembered shooting in the valley. He said, “I’ve shot in this auditorium in 2016. This place has something magical. It is such a surreal feeling coming to Kashmir, it draws the attention of everyone.”

Ram Charan emerged as a global icon this year after the massive success of RRR on international platforms. The magnum opus by SS Rajamouli created history as it became the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar. The aforementioned Naatu Naatu bagged the award in the Best Original Song category. The track in the film features Ram Charan and co-star Jr NTR pulling off some complex steps.

The G20 summit is an annual event that is organized to address global issues, primarily on economics, finance, and global governance. India is currently presiding over the international forum and chose Kashmir to host the Tourism Working Group meeting. It is the first international event being organized in Kashmir after the government scrapped Article 370 in 2019.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES