Ram Charan and Upasana blessed with twins after 14 years, Grandpa Chiranjeevi overjoyed – See here

After 14 Years of Marriage, Ram Charan and Upasana wWelcome twins; Excited grandpa Chiranjeevi can't keep calm. See the announcement post here.

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, have given birth to twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple has become parents after 14 years of marriage. Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi, shared the happy news of becoming a grandfather with fans through a social media post. Fans are overjoyed to hear about the South sensation welcoming his twins and becoming a father. Chiranjeevi wrote Ram Charan and Upasana have been blessed with twins. He added both mother and the babies are healthy. The star thanked everyone for their prayers, love, blessings, and good wishes, and said the family is grateful for this joyful and divine blessing.

The official post read, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. ✨ Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes ❤️ -Chiranjeevi & Surekha”.

As soon as the news broke, social media was filled with congratulatory messages, and fans warmly celebrated the special occasion. Celebrities from the film industry and fans alike congratulated Chiranjeevi on becoming a grandfather and Ram Charan on becoming a father. Many took to social media to share their happiness and send love and blessings to the family.

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012. Upasana is the Vice President of Apollo Charity. She was just 23 years old when she married the actor. 12 years after their wedding, the couple welcomed great happiness into their lives.

Earlier, while talking about her pregnancy, Upasana advised young girls to consider freezing their eggs. She said that women should focus on their careers and plan their families later. However, her statement led to a lot of trolling on social media. Upasana had said egg freezing “the biggest insurance” for women at an IIT Hyderabad event. Critics accused her of promoting expensive fertility services from a position of privilege, while others labelled the advice misleading

