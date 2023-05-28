Home

Ram Charan Announces Epic-Thriller ‘The India House’ Starring Nikhil Siddhartha-Anupam Kher – Watch

Ram Charan recently announced his epic-thriller 'The India House' starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher. - Watch

Ram Charan Announces Epic-Thriller ‘The India House’: Ram Charan has become not only a PAN (popular-across-nation) star but also a cultural icon representing Indian cinema. Ever since RRR‘s Oscar win in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu, the actor has got global recognition. His work also came into the attention of Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron. The RC15 actor had recently attended the G20 summit as well. Now, on the occasion of Indian nationalist politician, activist, and writer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Ram shared the glimpse of his new production venture. He posted an animated clip along with a caption on his social media handle.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S REACTION TO RAM CHARAN’S ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO:

Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan @AbhishekOfficl for this brilliant film on Veer Savarkar. The era of Indic cinema is now unstoppable. https://t.co/iDL8IDCTAf — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 28, 2023

RAM CHARAN ANNOUNCES PAN INDIA FILM WITH NIKHIL SIDDHARTHA

The actor-producer took to Twitter and dropped the announcement video. He captioned his post as “On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film – THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!” In the animated teaser the story is set in the pre-independence era (1905) in London. The promo showcases the burning imagery of the India House amid political turmoil. Nikhil Siddharth plays Shiva while Anupam Kher portrays Indian revolutionary fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma. As the promo ends, Nikhil can be seen standing in front of India house wearing an overcoat and hat. The India House is produced by Ram Charan and Abhishek Agarwal. Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the video and captioned his quote tweet as “Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan @AbhishekOfficl for this brilliant film on Veer Savarkar. The era of Indic cinema is now unstoppable.

Anupam Kher will next be seen in The Vaccine War, Emergency and Metro In Dino. Ram Charan is currently busy with his PAN India actioner RC15 with Kiara Advani.

