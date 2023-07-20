Home

Ram Charan Drops Heart-Melting Video of Daughter Klin Kaara on Upasana’s Birthday, Watch

Ram Charan Drops Heart-Melting Video of Daughter Klin Kaara: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are always setting major couple goals which often melts the heart of their fans and followers. The duo, who became proud parents to their baby daughter Klin Kaara Konidela had previously shared several videos of the birth of their newborn. Ram and Upasana are considered one of the coolest couples as the latter had accompanied the RRR actor during the Academy Awards 2023. On his wife’s birthday, Ram dropped an emotional video where he recalled about his baby daughter’s birth. Apart from wishing Upasana, the happiness of parenthood also reflected on the actor’s face.

CHECK OUT RAM CHARAN'S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

RAM CHARAN DEDICATES A HEARTFELT NOTE TO UPASANA KONIDELA IN EMOTIONAL VIDEO

Ram took to his Instagram handle and shared his video where the family members are saying how cute Klin Kaara looks after looking at her picture. In the clip, Upasana says, “Eight months was a breeze.” Ram adds, “After that the real game started.” Chiranjeevi also admits, “All of us are eagerly waiting to hold the little star.” Ram then points out, “11 years got over. What are they doing?” he says. “I guess everything finds its own place in time. And this baby found its time then. And it happened.” Upasana then says, “I just feel like being a mom completes me.” She concludes by saying, “I want my child to become a part of the Chenchus. I don’t want any tags behind the child. I think that they should earn their titles. It should come with no pressure, but hard work.” The RRR actor captioned his post as, “Happy Birthday dearest Upsi & Happy one month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift 💝.”

Ram Charan will next be seen in S Shankar’s actioner Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani in a crucial role.

