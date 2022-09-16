Ram Charan For Oscars: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is making waves in the West. The film, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in important roles, has found a mention in the Oscars 2023 nominations predictions list released by many magazines and news portals in the US. Variety is the latest one to have predicted Ram Charan as a nominee in the Best Actor category for the Oscars next year. The news has led to celebrations on social media with fans praising the actor for his performance in the magnum opus. Earlier, the magazine also predicted Jr NTR’s nominations in the Oscars list, however, unranked.Also Read - Brahmastra to Zoom Past RRR And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Terms of Advance Booking Collections; Biggest Opening After Pandemic

RRR appealed to a wider audience outside India after it was released on Netflix. The grand visuals, the action and the story set in the pre-Independence era were a few elements that took the international audience by surprise. As the news of JR NTR and Ram Charan making it to Variety’s Oscars nominations predictions list went viral on Friday, the fans couldn’t resist their excitement. Many fans trended #RamCharanForOscars on Twitter with celebratory tweets. Also Read - RRR at Oscars: SS Rajamouli's Film Could Create History For India at Academy Awards, Says Anurag Kashyap

CHECK RAM CHARAN FANS CELEBRATING AFTER VARIETY MENTIONS HIS NAME IN THE OSCARS PREDICTIONS LIST:

Also Read - Jr NTR For Oscars? Variety Includes Actor in Best Actor Prediction List For RRR

Man Of Masses #RamCharan is the FIRST EVER INDIAN ACTOR to Enter @Variety RANKED Oscar Predictions !! Path Breaker @AlwaysRamCharan Note : Earlier Indian Actors are Only Restricted to Unranked List in the Predictions#RamCharanForOscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/gZJ51ba3Nm — Hemanth_RAM CHARAN (@annepu_hemanth) September 16, 2022

Proud moment for not only South Industry but also for whole India. His acting skills in RRR movie was wonderful.hope be manage to win#RamCharanForOscars #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/wPdx5wLUSr — Aditya (@pradeep_3576) September 16, 2022

After gathering all the information & opinion of the audiences they made a “RANKED” prediction list. It’s Not a random prediction list as they did before without considering factors.#RamCharan genuinely deserves this For his performance in #RRRmovie #RamCharanForOscars pic.twitter.com/o7t1D6wbQ4 — Rebel Pavan (@RebelPavan0605) September 16, 2022

India’s RRR is actually one of the top contenders for nominations at the Oscars next year. Several critics, film analysts and cinema honchos all over the world have expressed that SS Rajamouli has a good chance of walking that Oscars red carpet, representing his country with the fabulous product that he made earlier this year.

Seems like the success story of RRR is not over yet. What do you think?