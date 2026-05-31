Ram Charan hails Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s decision to leave stardom, wishes him success in politics: ‘Vijay garu left…’

Ram Charan has spoken about Vijay’s major life decision, reflecting on his transition from films to politics. The actor highlighted Vijay’s influence and sent his best wishes for his new journey in public service.

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Ram Charan praises Vijay for stepping into politics (PC: Twitter)

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has spoken highly of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, praising his bold decision to step away from a successful film career and enter politics. The actor’s comments came during a recent public event where he reflected on Vijay’s journey from one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema to a full-time political leader. His remarks have drawn attention for the respect he showed toward Vijay’s career shift and public service commitment.

Ram Charan on Vijay’s decision to leave cinema

Speaking at the pre-release event of his film Peddi, Ram Charan expressed admiration for Vijay’s transformation from superstar to politician. He highlighted how rare it is for a leading actor to walk away from peak fame and massive stardom to take up public responsibility. He said, “I want to congratulate Tamil Nadu CM. Honourable CM Joseph Vijay garu left behind peak stardom to serve the people. From someone in the film industry, I’m very, very proud and I congratulate both the people of Tamil Nadu and Vijay sir.”

See viral video of Ram Charan from Peddi pre-release event here

Honourable CM Joseph Vijay garu left behind peak stardom to serve the people. I’m very, very proud and I congratulate both the people of Tamil Nadu and Vijay sir. – Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/3nKIQ3TKQ2 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) May 30, 2026

Vijay’s transition from films to politics

Vijay officially stepped into politics after announcing his retirement from acting in December last year. He formed his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and began focusing entirely on public life. His political entry marked a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. In the recent elections, TVK made a strong debut by winning 108 seats and later securing support that brought its total strength to 120 MLAs in a 234-member assembly. Vijay’s rise in politics has often been compared to legendary actor-politicians like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who also transitioned from cinema to leadership roles.

Vijay’s final film and industry attention

Before fully committing to politics, Vijay had announced that H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan would be his final film. The movie features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. It has faced delays due to certification issues and later online leaks, prompting legal action from the makers. The film is now expected to release on June 19, ahead of Vijay’s 52nd birthday to mark it as an special occasion for hisd die-hard admirers, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Also read: Ram Charan leaves crowd in splits at Peddi music launch event after calling Jasprit Bumrah a Football player, video goes viral

Ram Charan’s words add industry support

Ram Charan’s statement reflects growing admiration within the film industry for Vijay’s decision. His words highlight the respect Vijay continues to receive even after stepping away from cinema at the peak of his career. Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in key roles. With music composed by AR Rahman, the film is one of the most anticipated releases and is set to hit theatres on June 4.