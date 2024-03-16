Home

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s BTS Pictures From Game Changer Goes Viral and Fans Cannot Keep Calm – SEE Pics

Fans spotted actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Visakhapatnam, filming for their upcoming movie. Scroll down to read more.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the screen for the first time for Shankar’s upcoming film, Game Changer. The shoot for the film is currently in progress in Visakhapatnam. Excited fans captured photos and videos of the actors during the shoot, sharing them on X. The photos are now doing rounds on the Internet with fans gushing about both actors.

Ram Charan, Kiara’s looks leaked

Though the makers of Game Changer have not released any promotional material, the picture which is now on the internet shows Ram and Kiara’s looks in the film. In one of the initial posters, they were depicted wearing suits, while in another, Ram was shown seated on a bike, dressed in a t-shirt and jeans. Nevertheless, leaked images and videos shared by fans reveal the actors’ appearances in the film.

Ram can be seen wearing a buttoned-up shirt, formal pants and shoes. His hair was neatly combed and the actor wore rimless glasses. On the other hand, Kiara can be seen dressed in a simple blue and gold saree paired with a cream blouse. For her, the actor opted for a ponytail.

Take a look here:

One of the videos also showed a set-up at RK Beach where an influx of fans thronged the actor for a picture or selfie even as his security pushed them back. Ram was observed covering his nose as fans kicked up sand in their eagerness to meet him. Despite this, fans remained present until the actor finished filming, bidding him farewell as he departed for the day.

Need instant high ?? Then Watch this video What an immense mass following you are enjoying @AlwaysRamCharan #GameChanger #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/7miPQUHNcZ — Raghu Charanism (@RaghuCharanism7) March 15, 2024

About Game Changer

The story of the film is kept under wraps, but the buzz claims that Ram will play the role of a politician strategist in the film based on true events. The movie encountered several delays because director Shankar was simultaneously shooting for this film and Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Indian 2. Additionally, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, and others will play pivotal roles in the film.

