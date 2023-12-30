Home

Entertainment

Ram Charan Looks Unrecognisable Without Beard And Moustache in Old Video, Fans Say ‘Inspirational Journey, King’ – Watch

Ram Charan Looks Unrecognisable Without Beard And Moustache in Old Video, Fans Say ‘Inspirational Journey, King’ – Watch

Ram Charan doesn't look like himself without a mustache and beard in an old acting school video that went viral on social media - WATCH

Ram Charan Looks Unrecognisable Without Beard And Moustache in Old Video, Fans Say 'Inspirational Journey, King' - Watch

Ram Charan is one of the supremely talented actors in the Indian cinema. The superstar rose to prominence with movies like RRR, Rangasthalam, Magadheera and more. Ram trained at an acting school before he made his acting debut with Chirutha. The 2007 film centres around the repercussions of a hero and heroine who unintentionally fall in love on an island after their romance. The pan-India star never misses an opportunity to make his fans and followers outpour their love, thanks to his superb acting, good looks, and more.

Trending Now

An old video of Ram Charan from his early professional days circulated on X (formerly Twitter) recently. He was performing a routine in an acting school in the now-viral video. Ram Charan was wearing a white shirt and grey pants, and he looked unrecognizable. In addition, his long hair and clean-shaven face caught people’s attention.

You may like to read

Ram Charan’s Old Clip From Acting School – WATCH

Em chesthunnadu ra vedu

Ram hassan 😂 pic.twitter.com/2N4vWFkawD — KIRAN ‘NTR’ (@NTRcult4ever) December 28, 2023

Ram Charan’s video caught many eyes on social media. His fans and followers were quick to react to the video. One of the users wrote, “Tbh his fans must be proud of it because he has massively improved from this stage. Rangasthalam and RRR speak a lot about his development as a polished and perfect actor.” Another user wrote, “I think every actor should follow this and learn acting and film making process.” The third user wrote, “OMG Ram Charan is hot🔥 super hot. Upasana lucky.” Some of the users also mocked him and labelled his video ’embarrassing.’ His fans came to his rescue and called him ‘King.’ One of the users explained the awkwardness in the video and wrote, “It is the opening up session on the first day of acting school…. Everyone has to do a body movement to overcome shyness.”

Ram Charan’s Fans React to His Old Video:

KNK Institution through Instagram: “RamCharan is Proud of Our Institution” What a Journey Anna @AlwaysRamCharan Take a Bow🔥👏#ManOfMassesRamCharan https://t.co/sGafVOmtL7 pic.twitter.com/FOrEPrgY3c — FRRReakOut (@FreakoutTM) December 29, 2023

I guess it’s an exercise to prep them for any kind of scene & give them a sense of confidence ignoring the background crew etc… To remove Stage fear & teach them how to be comfortable in front of camera… https://t.co/bbU3N9JF02 — Haritha23 (@haritha23) December 28, 2023

yeah, he’s different back then, who knows even if he came from the mega family, he worked hard on the way to the top and even earned the Mega Superstar is just🔥💥 he’s even got recognition from hollywood actors too~ Kudos to him ~~~ https://t.co/GnkoxvPE75 — lils. (@lilsnotelly) December 29, 2023

Carrier ila start chesi motham nandamuri family records kotti nandamuri family ne pandapettav kadhanna @AlwaysRamCharan ❣️💥 https://t.co/NOO0zddEMQ — Anil U (@UAnil07) December 28, 2023

Tbh his fans must be proud of it because he has massively improved from this stage. Rangasthalam and RRR speak a lot about his development as a polished and perfect actor. https://t.co/JZMHVw9iMJ — ❤️‍🔥 (@UnifiedTFI) December 28, 2023

Ram Charan recently appeared in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which debuted in 2022. His co-stars in the movie were Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, and Jr. NTR. In addition to an Oscar, a song from the movie ‘Naatu Naatu‘ went on to win a Golden Globe. He is presently filming Shankar’s Telugu film debut.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.