Ram Charan Pledges to Buy 10,000 Tickets of Adipurush For Underprivileged Children

Ram Charan recently pledged to purchase 10,000 tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged children.

Ram Charan Pledges to Buy 10,000 Tickets of Adipurush: Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres this week and audiences are excited to witness the greatest epic saga on silver-screen. Since times immemorial, stories of Ramayana (ancient text by saint Valmiki) and Mahabharata (ancient text by saint Ved Vyas) have resonated with Indians. The ethos and rituals of Indian civilization are rooted in the teachings of its religious scriptures and spiritual legacy. It is believed that stories of the righteous King Lord Ram must be imparted among generations to educate them about how to be an ideal leader in life. Ranbir Kapoor recently pledged to buy 10, 000 tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged kids.

RAM CHARAN TO DISTRIBUTE 10, 000 TICKETS TO UNDERPRIVILEGED KIDS

Now, RRR actor Ram Charan has also decided to purchase 10, 000 tickets of the Prabhas starrer for underprivileged kids and his fans, as reported by Bollywood Life. Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi have a deep inclination towards spirituality. When Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela confirmed about her pregnancy on her social media handle, she and Ram Charan shared a picture of Lord Hanuman along with a family statement, which read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic).” Earlier movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed about Ranbir’s philanthropic act and wrote on Instagram, “#Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR TO BOOK 10,000 TICKETS OF ‘ADIPURUSH’ FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED CHILDREN… OFFICIAL POSTER…#RanbirKapoor #Adipurush #Prabhas #KritiSanon #SaifAliKhan #SunnySingh #DevdattaNage.” Indian entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla has also come forward and will distribute 10, 000 movie tickets of Adipurush to various NGOs working for underprivileged kids.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Raghav, Janaki and Lankesh respectively. Marathi actor Devdutta Nage essays the role of Lord Hanuman, while Sunny Singh plays Laxman (the divine incarnation of the chief serpent deity Sheshnaag, on whom Lord Vishnu rests, according to ancient texts). The Om Raut directorial is based on saint Valimiki’s Ramayana and sage Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas.

Adipurush releases on June 16, 2023 across the globe.

