South superstar Ram Charan has been tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to social media to announce the news of his diagnosis and revealed that he has been asymptomatic. The actor added that he has been asked to go under home quarantine and he will keep everyone updated about his health. He has requested close ones to get tested who were with him in the past days. "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon (sic)", Charan captioned the post.

The RRR actor's Twitter post read, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger (sic)."

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

The actor was shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR until December 22. On the same day, he was spotted promoting Sushmita Konidela’s web series Shootout at Alair. He even visited the sets of his production Acharya, which stars his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Ram Charan’s wife and actors Allu Arjun, Niharika Konidela and their cousins celebrated Christmas together. They played Secret Santa and gifted each other goodies. The actor also shared pictures from the evening.

From last night!! Merry Christmas!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/FUV1f5qM2N — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 25, 2020



In the first week of December, Charan’s family members and many industry folks gathered for the wedding festivities of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV at Udaipur.

We wish for Ram Charan’s speedy recovery.