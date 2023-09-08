Home

Ram Charan To Play Lead In Virat Kohli’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

Recently, during an event, Ram Charan expressed that he is eager to do a sports-centric film based on any sport.

Ram Charan was last seen in epic period drama RRR. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Needless to say, sports-centric biopics are a proven success formula in the Bollywood industry. From Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Kapil Dev’s 83 and Shabaash Mithu, the biopics of Indian cricketers have performed exceptionally well at the box office. After speculations of Ayushmaan Khurrana featuring in Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, a film that cinephiles are eagerly awaiting is the biopic of Virat Kohli. Now, rumours have surfaced that Ram Charan, who is riding high in his acting career after the huge success of his last outing, RRR, is reportedly in talks with the makers for the upcoming Virat Kohli biopic. Previously, during an event, Ram Charan expressed his eagerness to work in a sports drama and play the role of a cricketer on screen.

Ram Charan To Play The Lead Role In Virat Kohli’s biopic?

Ever since reports about Ram Charan starring in the cricketer’s biopic surfaced online, fans and film fanatics of both the actor and Kohli have been excited to watch him in a sports-centric film. Reports suggest that the idea of the biopic was pitched to the actor by a well-known Bollywood production banner, and he has already given the project a go ahead.

However, according to Pinkvilla, these reports are completely baseless. The actor’s spokesperson informed that Ram Charan has no plan to play Virat Kohli on screen in the upcoming biopic. The person added that the Telugu superstar is now focusing on wrapping up all his committed projects.

Ram Charan Desires To Play Cricketer Virat Kohli In A Biopic

During a rapid-fire round at the India Today Conclave 2023, the RRR actor was asked about a role that he aspires to take up in the future. Responding to that, the actor expressed that he is interested in appearing in a sports-themed movie. He stated, “I’m eager to do a film based on any sport. It’s long overdue and maybe a sports-centric film.”

Later, he was asked if he would be interested in portraying the role of renowned cricketer Virat Kohli in a movie. To this, Ram Charan replied enthusiastically that he would love to take on the role. “Kohli is an inspiring figure, and I also believe that I bear a resemblance to him. If given a chance, it will be fantastic,” he said.

Ram Charan’s Upcoming Projects

Following the huge success of his previous epic period drama, RRR, Ram Charan will team up with ace director S Shankar for an upcoming political thriller titled Game Changer. Kiara Advani and Samuthirakani also play significant roles in the film. After that, the actor is roped in for his 16th outing in Telugu cinema with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. The project, currently referred to as Ram Charan 16, is billed as a sports drama where the actor is said to be embodying a never-seen-before avatar. The highly anticipated film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, whereas the makers are yet to decide on the leading lady and the remaining star cast for RC 16.

