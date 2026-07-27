Ram Charan undergoes successful wrist surgery, to undergo undergo a structured rehabilitation programme

The doctors have adviced mega star Ram Charan to take a few weeks of complete rest to allow his wrist to heal properly.

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Ram Charan (PC-Instagram)

Actor Ram Charan has successfully undergone surgery for a right wrist injury that worsened during the shooting of his recently released film Peddi. The procedure was performed at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore on Sunday, and doctors have confirmed that the actor is recovering well. The surgery was conducted by a team led by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Chairman of Ganga Hospital. Due to the complexity of the injury, internationally acclaimed hand and wrist specialist Dr. Alejandro Badia from Miami joined the medical team. The procedure was carried out by Dr. Rajasekaran, Dr. Badia, Dr. Praveen Bharadwaj, and other specialists.

Ram Charan travelled to Coimbatore for the treatment and was accompanied by his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, and wife Upasana Konidela, who remained with him throughout the surgery and recovery process.

According to an official statement released by the hospital, the surgery was successful, and the actor is responding well after the procedure. However, doctors have advised him to undergo a structured rehabilitation programme before returning to work. He has also been instructed to take a few weeks of complete rest to allow his wrist to heal properly.

The actor will resume shooting only after receiving medical clearance from his doctors.

Ram Charan’s upcoming project, tentatively titled RC17, will now begin once he completes his recovery. The film marks his reunion with director Sukumar after the blockbuster Rangasthalam. Reports suggest that Sukumar has already locked the script and is currently busy with pre-production work while awaiting the actor’s return.

Despite this temporary setback, fans have expressed relief after learning that the surgery was successful. Social media has been flooded with messages wishing Ram Charan a speedy recovery, with many hoping to see him back on set soon.

For now, the focus remains on his rehabilitation, with doctors optimistic that the actor will make a full recovery before returning to his professional commitments.