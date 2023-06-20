Home

Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Embrace Parenthood: How Their Love Story Began

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela tied the knot in 2012. (Credits: Instagram)

Today is a special day for actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela as a new chapter begins for the adorable couple. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world on June 20. The hospital shared the good news in a statement that read, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills – Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.” The moment the news broke, fans quickly poured in congratulatory messages and flooded the social media platforms with the best wishes for Ram and Upasana Konidela.

The couple has been together for 11 years. Ram Charan and Upasana have been called a match made in heaven by their fans. They have raised the bar a notch higher when it comes to setting couple goals. As they are all set to step into a new world full of excitement, joy, and celebrations; here is a timeline of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s relationship.

When Ram Charan Met Upasana

Ram Charan and Upasana were introduced by mutual friends. According to reports, they first met in London during their college days. At that time, both individuals had contrasting personalities. While Ram Charan preferred to stay quiet, Upasana was an extrovert. Their long friendship slowly turned into a relationship after their college days were over.

Birth of a love story

Their friendship made Ram Charan and Upasana realise what they felt for each other. Ram Charan, in an interview, revealed that he started dating Upasana after the release of his iconic movie Magadheera. He said that “One fine day, what my dad had told me years ago about my career came back to me. He had told me that I was looking everywhere while sitting on the pot of gold. The scenario seemed similar now. Here was a girl, my friend of 7 years, everybody was able to see her as my ideal partner and I was being oblivious. That’s when I realised that I was waiting to find the right girl while I had her with me all along. My perspective underwent a transformation.”

Let’s get engaged

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s families got involved as the love blossoming between the duo turned deeper. With no objections from their families, the couple decided to take it further and got engaged on December 11, 2011.

Wedding bells ahead

A year later in June, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela tied the knot in a lavish South Indian traditional wedding. Ram Charan also organised a lunch party for his fans a day after the wedding. The couple has always been hailed as the perfect duo as they also focused on their careers while being a support of love and support for each other.

Baby On Board

After a successful decade of being married to each other, the couple took a step further to start a family last year. The revelation came last December when they expressed how elated they were for the new experience. The couple is parents to a baby girl and we send them best wishes for their journey into parenthood.

