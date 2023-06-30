Home

A Look At Preparations For Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni’s Daughter’s Naming Ceremony

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed a baby girl 11 years after their marriage. The news was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

The proud parents of a daughter will host a name-keeping ceremony as per the traditions. (Credits: Instagram)

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni were recently blessed with a baby girl on June 20. Now, the naming ceremony of the couple’s daughter is all set to take place today, June 30, in Hyderabad. The proud parents of a daughter will host a name-keeping ceremony as per the traditions. On Friday morning, Upasana dropped a glimpse of the preparation being held for the big day of their ‘mega princess’. In the BTS clip shared by her, the decoration for the ceremony with mango leaves and flowers looked aesthetic and pleasant.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni dropped a couple of videos on Instagram that showed the preparations underway for the grand day. In the clip, their house can be seen decorated with flowers in gold and white shades. Sharing the story, she wrote, “BTS our darling daughter’s naming ceremony.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

The naming ceremony will be taking place at Upasana’s mother’s house as it is a tradition to name the child at the grandmother’s house. After the traditional ceremony is over, the couple is likely to make the official announcement of their daughter’s name on social media.

Meanwhile, several celebrities and people from the film fraternity have been invited to join the celebrations and bless the baby girl. Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi will also mark his presence along with other family members at the function.

Notably, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed a baby girl 11 years after their marriage. Soon after the news of their baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, the couple was showered with blessings by their fans and family. The RRR actor spoke to the media to express gratitude towards his family, friends, and fans for their wishes. “Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well-wishers in India and other countries,” he said.

Later, Upasana Kamineni also shared an adorable family picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings @alwaysramcharan @alwaysrhyme (sic).”

