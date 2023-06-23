Home

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were greeted with rose petals as they stepped out of hospital with their baby daughter. Watch

Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Greeted With Rose Petals: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their baby daughter on June 20, 2023. The couple were showered with love and best wishes from their family, relatives and friends from the entertainment industry. Allu Arjun congratulated Ram and Upasana and wrote in his Instagram stories, “Heartiest congratulations To my sweetest golden hearted brother @alwaysramcharan & my dearest kind hearted lady @upasanakaminenikonidela for the precious new arrival. Super happy for proud grandparents @chiranjeevikonidela garu and Surekha garu #megaprincess.” Now, the couple was spotted stepping out of the hospital with their baby daughter as they were welcomed with rose petals while the crowd cheered for them.

CHECK OUT RAM CHARAN AND UPASANA KONIDELA’S VIRAL VIDEOS:

Ram Charan , Upasana with their Baby girl ❤️ coming out of hospital pic.twitter.com/BDSQhzT5um — Sanjay.D.Luffy (@Sanjayred9y_) June 23, 2023

Ram Charan thanked Fan’s, well wishers and Apollo hospital staff. @AlwaysRamCharan #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/074sZzD1W2 — Xavier club ™ Game Changer (@s_siechojithu) June 23, 2023

RAM CHARAN THANKS HOSPITAL STAFF AND DOCTORS FOR THEIR EFFORTS

Ram held his baby in a white swaddle while he wore a plain kurta and blue jeans paired with shades. Upasana donned a floral maxi dress as she accompanied her husband and smiled while posing for the paps. Before addressing the media, the RRR actor handed over his daughter to his wife. He thanked the doctors and hospital staff and said, “We are so lucky. Upasana and the baby, there are no complications. They are doing very, very well.”

Ram’s father Chiranjeevi had announced the birth of his granddaughter while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad and told, “Today at 1.49 AM, Ram Charan and Upasana gave birth to a baby girl. Our family is extremely happy. We have been seeking for many years now that they should become parents and put a baby in our hands. By the grace of god and the blessings of all, it has come true. We consider it very special that the baby is born on Tuesday, which is auspicious day for praying to Lord Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman).”

Ram will next be seen in Shankar’s RC15, co-starring Kiara Advani. He is also producing Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher starrer The India House.

