Home

Entertainment

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Makes The Best Instagram Reel on Ayodhya Ram Temple After 4 am Visit – Watch Viral Video

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Makes The Best Instagram Reel on Ayodhya Ram Temple After 4 am Visit – Watch Viral Video

What to do in Ayodhya And What is The Best Time to Visit Ram Temple? Upasana Konidela's Viral Video Answers Everything.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela visits Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Actor Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning. She was accompanied by her grandparents – Pratap C Reddy and Sucharita Reddy as she made an early morning visit to the newly built temple. Upasana couldn’t join her husband during the temple’s consecration ceremony in January this year. This was her maiden visit to the place and she decided to bring her grandparents, who are also the founders of the Apollo Hospitals. Her visit comes weeks after Reddy launched the Apollo Hospitals Services in Ayodhya to provide immediate medical and emergency critical care to people visiting the temple.

Dressed in a pastel yellow suit featuring Gota-patti work, Upasana kept her entire traditional look simple. She tied her hair in a low ponytail and wore a pair of dainty earrings with subtle pink lips and a bindi. She also skipped wearing any bangles or necklaces. Upasana posed with her grandfather on the staircase leading to the temple as she helped him walk up to the sanatorium.

A video which is going viral on social media shows Upasana enjoying her visit to Ayodhya. After paying her respects at the temple, she also explored the local delicacies of the place and showcased the marvellous architecture of the temple to her fans. She also gave glimpses of the gorgeous Ram Lalla idol places inside the temple. Upasana visited the temple at 4 am on Wednesday and posted about having the entire temple to explore for yourself at that time. She also shared glimpses of the other holy sites around the temple and performed puja.

Watch Upasana Konidela’s Ayodhya Ram Temple Visit Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Upasana and Ram welcomed their first child, a girl, in June last year. The couple named her Klin Kaara. While Upasana is from the illustrious Apollo family, Ram is the son of legendary Telugu actor and Padma Shri Chiranjeevi Konidela. The pictures and videos of Upasana’s Ayodhya visit speak of their belief in their culture.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.