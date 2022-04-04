Ram Charan Wins Hearts as He Gifts 1 Tola Gold Coins to Technicians Who Worked in RRR

RRR actor Ram Charan, who has essayed Rama Raju’s role in the epic movie, is savoring the success of the SS Rajamouli directorial. As the film is rapidly climbing towards unseen success at the ticket window, Ram Charan decided to gift his team with gold coins of 1 tola each. Before leaving for Mumbai, the star invited as many as 35 technicians who have worked on the Rajamouli directorial for a luncheon at his place. As reported, Charan had a brief chat with the heads of various departments as he had invited the technicians from the cinematography, direction, and other departments.Also Read - RRR Beats Aamir Khan's PK at Worldwide Box Office With Thunderous Rs 900 Crore in 10 Days - Check Detailed Collection Report

Ram Charan surprised them all by gifting each of them a gold coin weighing 1 tola (11.6 gms). This gesture by Ram Charan has sure won the hearts. Ram Charan, then headed to Mumbai, where he was received by a huge mob, fans, and others, who wished him glorious success for RRR.

The film has done the impossible at the Box Office. The movie mints money with unprecedented figures from all over India. It is now close to fetching an unbelievable Rs 1000 crore at the Box Office. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has collected Rs 901.46 crore by the end of its 10 days at the Box Office worldwide.