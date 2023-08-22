Ram Charan's Special Birthday Wish For Dad Chiranjeevi Includes A Rare PHOTO Of Daughter

Home

Ram Charan Wishes Dad Chiranjeevi On His Birthday With A Rare PHOTO Of Daughter Klin Kaara Konidela

Commemorating Megastar Chiranjeevi's 68 birthday, Ram Charan dropped a nostalgic wish for his daddy dear on Instagram. He also shared a rare picture of his daughter with her grandfather.

Ram Charan's birthday wish for Chiranjeevi. (Image Credits: Instagram)

One of the most bankable stars from South, Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday today on August 22. As expected, social media has been flooded with lovely birthday wishes for the megastar. The list also includes a special wish from his son and actor Ram Charan. The RRR actor used his Instagram account and penned a heart-melting birthday post for the Acharya co-star. Ram Charan dropped a rare picture of Chiranjeevi holding his granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela in his arms. He hid the baby’s face in the photograph with two pink heart emojis.

Ram Charan’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Dad Chiranjeevi

His post was accompanied by the following note, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA – (Chiranjeevi Thatha). Loads of love from us and the littlest member of the Konidela family (sic).”

Take a look at Ram Charan’s post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)



Ram Charan and his better half Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their firstborn, daughter on June 20 this year. The couple embraced parenthood after 10 years of marriage.

Mega 157: Chiranjeevi Announces His Next

The megastar also treated his fans with special news on his birthday. He announced his next project, named Mega 157 for now. The untitled flick will be backed by the prestigious production house, UV Creations. The makers made the announcement by revealing the title poster of the movie, which they shared on their official Twitter handle.

Mega157 is expected to be mounted on a huge scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the UV Creations banner. It is touted to be the most expensive film in Chiranjeevi’s career. Further details regarding the project are still under wraps.

Ram Charan in Game Changer

As far as Ram Charan is concerned, he will next grace the silver screens with the forthcoming political thriller, Game Changer. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film will see Kiara Advani as the leading lady, alongside Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in prominent roles. While the score and soundtrack of Game Changer have been provided by Thaman S, Tirru has looked after the camera work.

