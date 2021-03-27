It is Ram Charan’s birthday and so his father and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi decide to gift his son something special. While Chiranjeevi took to Twitter wishing his son Ram Charan on his 36th birthday, he also released a new poster of Acharya. This poster reveals Ram Charan’s look in the film. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Ram Charan: Do You Know These Rare And Lesser Known Facts About Mega Power Star

Ram Charan will be making an extended guest appearance in Acharya which has his father Chiranjeevi in the main lead.

Acharya which is an action drama is written and directed by Koratala Siva and is being produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment banners. The movie is scheduled to release on May 13.

This has come a day after the makers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR revealed Ram Charan’s first look through a special poster. This poster depicted Ram Charan’s fierce look and shows Charan’s Alluri Seetharama Raju character with his bow and arrow. In the poster, the actor can be seen aiming at the sky dressed in a saffron dhoti. Director Rajamouli shared the poster and wrote, “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all… #RRR #RRRMovie (sic),” with a fire emoji.