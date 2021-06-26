Hyderabad: Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the most loved Telugu actors a d enjoys a massive fan following. On Friday, the Telugu superstar welcomed three of his fans who had walked nearly 231 km only to meet their beloved actor. Also Read - RRR Shooting Resumes After Lockdown 2.0 Lifted, Ram Charan Informs Fans

These three fans named Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi, and Veeresh walked 231 km for four days from Jogulamba Gadwal in Telangana to Ram Charan's residence in Hyderabad. A picture of their meeting with Ram Charan was shared on social media. The Twitter user shared the pictures and wrote, "Mega power star @alwaysramcharan met his ardent fans Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi & Veeresh who walked all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal to Hyd, nearly 231 km for 4 days, to meet their beloved star. He welcomed them with a warm hug & had an elaborate conversation with them." In the picture, Ram Charan can be seen posing and interacting with his fans at his residence.

Mega power star @alwaysramcharan met his ardent fans Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi & Veeresh who walked all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal to Hyd, nearly 231 kms for 4 days, to meet their beloved star. He welcomed them with a warm hug & had an elaborate conversation with them. pic.twitter.com/MCPfdHoy0V — (@thisisputta) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan informed fans that the shooting for much-awaited SS Rajamouli’s RRR has resumed since lockdown has been lifted in Telangana. Popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a picture of himself with Actor Ram Charan on Monday stating that he had come down to Hyderabad to style the star’s hair for the movie RRR. Ram Charan, too, had shared the same picture on his Instagram stories.

RRR is one of the most awaited movies of the year. It was initially supposed to hit screens in January this year. However, the release was then postponed because of the pandemic. RRR is now scheduled to be released in multiple languages on October 13 this year. The movie is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.