Ram Charan’s Peddi preview shows turn festive as fans burst crackers; video goes viral

Fans of Ram Charan turned the atmosphere festive at Peddi preview shows, with videos capturing cracker celebrations that quickly spread across social media platforms.

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Ram Charan fans celebrate Peddi preview shows with crackers (PC: Twitter)

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has already started creating a festive atmosphere even before its official release. Special preview screenings held in Bengaluru turned into a celebration hub as fans gathered in large numbers outside the theatre. The excitement around the Telugu sports drama is clearly visible, with supporters turning the venue into a lively space filled with chants, posters and constant cheering. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4 and the early response from fans suggests that expectations are already running high.

Fans turn the theatre into a celebration zone

At Bengaluru’s Brunda Theatre, fans of Ram Charan arrived early for the preview shows of Peddi. The crowd quickly grew as more supporters joined in, creating a festive mood outside the venue. In several visuals that surfaced online, fans were seen holding large posters of the actor and cheering loudly for the film.

Some of the most enthusiastic supporters were also seen climbing onto theatre hoardings to express their excitement for the Buchi Babu Sana directorial. The energy around the venue resembled a festival rather than a regular film screening, with fans celebrating Ram Charan’s return to the big screen.

Fan celebration peaks with crackers, chants and viral moments

The celebration did not stop with cheers alone. In another viral clip, fans were seen bursting firecrackers outside the theatre during the preview shows. The sound of crackers added to the already charged atmosphere, making the event trend quickly on social media. Videos from the location are now circulating widely online, showing how deeply the audience is invested in the film even before its release. The visuals have further boosted curiosity around Peddi and added to its pre-release buzz.

Watch viral video from Peddi pre-release event here

Strong advance booking signals big opening

Peddi has also shown impressive numbers at the box office even before release. Reports suggest that the film has earned around Rs 9.82 crore in advance booking without block bookings. When block bookings are included, the figure rises to Rs 16.66 crore. On a global scale, the film has already crossed Rs 35 crore gross in advance sales, indicating strong demand across markets. The Telugu version is leading the business with the highest number of shows and ticket sales.According to trade data, Peddi has 4,757 shows in Telugu, 2,785 shows in Hindi, 557 in Tamil, 157 in Kannada and 150 in Malayalam.

Nearly four lakh tickets have already been sold in the Telugu version alone, reflecting strong regional demand. The highest occupancy has been recorded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 57 percent followed by Andhra Pradesh at 33 percent and Telangana at 29 percent.

About the film Peddi

Peddi is a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film showcases Ram Charan in a powerful role of a village-based sports icon who excels in cricket, wrestling and running. The character is shown undergoing intense physical transformations to match the demands of different sports. The cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor,Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani in important roles. The film is jointly produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena.