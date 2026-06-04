Ram Charan’s Peddi vs Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which film will dominate box office?

The box office spotlight is on Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai as the two star-led films compete for audience attention. Early trends and release timing could play a key role in shaping their theatrical run.

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Ram Charan's Peddi VS Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (PC: IMDb)

A major box office showdown is unfolding this week as two star-driven films target audiences across different markets. Ram Charan’s Peddi has already arrived in cinemas and is attracting strong crowds, while Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release a day later with hopes of drawing family and youth audiences. With advance bookings, occupancy figures and trade predictions now available, the competition has become one of the most closely watched clashes of the month. Early trends indicate a clear frontrunner, but the weekend performance will ultimately determine which film enjoys the stronger theatrical run.

How is Peddi performing at the box office?

Released on June 4, Peddi opened to a massive response across several markets. The sports drama generated exceptional buzz before release and translated that anticipation into strong ticket sales. Industry tracking reports reveal that the film crossed more than Rs 20 crore gross in India through advance bookings and accumulated over Rs 35 crore gross globally before its release.

The film’s performance remained strong throughout opening day. By 8 PM, Peddi had reportedly earned around Rs 32.92 crore net in India. Including paid previews and late-night shows, trade experts estimate that the film could finish its first day with collections between Rs 58 crore and Rs 63 crore net. Worldwide, the Ram Charan starrer is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore mark on day one.

Why is Peddi leading the race?

One of the biggest reasons behind Peddi’s strong start is Ram Charan’s popularity in Telugu-speaking regions. The film recorded impressive occupancies across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with several centres witnessing nearly 60 percent attendance during morning and afternoon shows.

Advance booking data also reflects the film’s dominance. Before release, Peddi registered 3,287 shows across India and sold more than 2,44,906 tickets across Telugu and Hindi versions. It also generated approximately Rs 10.28 crore through blocked-seat bookings, highlighting the enormous anticipation among moviegoers.

How is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shaping up?

Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases on June 5 and enters theatres with a different target audience. The romantic entertainer is expected to appeal primarily to families and younger viewers looking for a light-hearted theatrical experience.

However, the film’s advance booking numbers remain considerably lower than Peddi. Reports suggest that it has sold around 20,000 tickets nationwide and crossed slightly above Rs 1 crore gross in pre-sales. To increase footfalls, the makers have also introduced a 50 percent ticket discount offer in select markets. Trade estimates currently predict an opening day collection between Rs 6 crore and Rs 9 crore net.

What are trade experts saying about the clash?

Film business analyst Girish Johar believes Peddi will dominate the southern markets while Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could perform better in selected Hindi-speaking regions. According to him, Varun Dhawan’s film has the advantage of being a youth-oriented family entertainer that may connect with audiences in North India.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala has predicted that Peddi will emerge as the biggest opener among all releases this week. He expects the film to generate massive numbers both domestically and internationally.

Can Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai challenge Peddi?

While Varun Dhawan’s film still has an opportunity to grow through positive word of mouth, current numbers suggest that it faces an uphill battle. The Hindi-dubbed version of Peddi has reported relatively low occupancy of around 14 percent, which may leave some room for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the northern market.

However, when overall nationwide collections, advance bookings and audience interest are compared, Peddi currently enjoys a substantial lead. The film’s strong southern performance and overseas support have given it an edge that may be difficult to overcome during the opening weekend.

Which film is likely to dominate the box office?

Based on the latest data, Peddi appears to be the clear frontrunner in this box office battle. With expected day one collections of Rs 58-63 crore net and a projected worldwide opening exceeding Rs 100 crore, the Ram Charan starrer has already established significant momentum.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai may perform respectably in the Hindi market and could benefit from family audiences over the weekend. However, as things stand, Peddi is leading by a huge margin and looks set to dominate the June box office race.