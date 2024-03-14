Home

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Announces Entry Into Politics, To Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Ram Gopal Varma Announces Entry Into Politics, To Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections from the Pithapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday announced that he will be contesting from the Pithapuram seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His announcement came right when actor Pawan Kalyan announced contesting the assembly elections from the same seat in Andhra Pradesh. The assembly elections in the state are also scheduled to happen this year following the alliance of Pawan’s Jana Sena Party with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam and the BJP in the Centre for both the state and the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, this is RGV’s first entry into the world of politics. The director is known for making many political and gangster dramas in both the Hindi and Telugu film industries. However, his announcement comes as a surprise for his fans and followers. Taking to X (formerly X), Varma expressed his happiness over his ‘sudden’ decision. “SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM 💪💐 (sic),” he wrote on the social media platform, triggering all kinds of feedback in the comment section of the post.

SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM 💪💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 14, 2024

While the filmmaker didn’t announce which political party is he going to represent, there are strong reports of him joining the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress, the current ruling party of Andhra Pradesh, led by the Chief Minister of the state – YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Back in 2022, Varma even met Reddy to discuss a film that he was reportedly planning around the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Earlier, he also produced two films which contributed towards the victory of the YSR Congress in the 2019 general elections. Varma-backed films – ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ and ‘Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu’ – showed the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a negative light, and therefore, helped Reddy’s party to build a positive image. The YSR Congress also produced a film titled ‘Yatra’, starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty, which was a biopic on Dr Rajasekhar Reddy.

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the rare names in the film industry who never shies away from speaking his mind on matters of politics and national importance. His controversial tweets and statements often keep surfacing in the media, painting a contentious image of the director-producer. However, he holds a strong position as a political influencer in the film industry. One of his most celebrated works in cinema includes a political-crime thriller – ‘Sarkar‘ series which is believed to be inspired by the life and times of Bal Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena, one of the most influential political parties in Maharashtra. His other noted works include Company, Nishabd, Satya, Rann, Bhoot, Satya 2, Veerappan and Rangeela.

Ram Gopal Varma joins the list of many people from the film industry who have entered into politics in the past. NT Rama Rao, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was one of the first film stars from the Telugu industry who turned to politics. He launched his political party – Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Hyderabad in the year 1982 and became the Chief Minister of the state three times.

Padma Shri Chiranjeevi also launched a political party called ‘Praja Rajyam’ in Andhra Pradesh. He contested the 2009 general elections and was elected a Member of the State Assembly from Tirupati later. Telugu actors Kota Srinivasa Rao and Mohan Babu are the other actors who tried their luck in politics earlier.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.